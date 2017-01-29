Astronaut encourages Hilo students to soar

Growing up, Kjell Lindgren had one goal — to become an astronaut.

He’d binge-watch “Star Wars,” soaking up all things lightsabers and stormtroopers. He’d pour through space-themed science fiction novels and read up on professional astronauts, including Hawaii Island’s own Ellison Onizuka.

Lindgren, 44, spent years working toward that goal and now, he’s a NASA astronaut. He’s logged 141 days in space, participated in two spacewalks and helped conduct more than 100 scientific space experiments, according to his biography posted on NASA’s website.

On Friday, Lindgren was back on Earth in Hilo, where he told about 450 E.B. de Silva Elementary School students how hard work, setting goals and self-discipline led him to a career in space.

“The astronauts that I got to meet (as a kid) are what really inspired me,” Lindgren told the Tribune-Herald after his presentation. “Not necessarily just to become an astronaut, but to identify a goal that I could work hard toward and make that dream come true. So I feel like that’s something I can do now — something I can share with the kids — I can inspire them to establish goals of their own and pursue them.”

Lindgren also was keynote speaker Saturday during Astronaut Ellison Onizuka Science Day at the University of Hawaii at Hilo. The free event aimed to pay tribute to the late Onizuka, who was Hawaii’s first astronaut and the first person of Japanese ancestry to reach space. Saturday also was the anniversary of the 1986 Challenger disaster.

Lindgren told students about his most recent expedition to the International Space Station and fielded an array of space-related questions ranging from his favorite space food (chocolate pudding), to his favorite planet (Earth) and whether he’s ever scared while in space (sometimes).

De Silva sixth-grader Cyrus Bower, 11, said his favorite part of the assembly was hearing “what it takes to become an astronaut.”

De Silva sixth-grader Irie Sakai said she hadn’t considered a career as an astronaut before, but found it “exciting to hear (Lindgren’s) point of view of how it was in space and sharing all his experience.”

“Maybe it’s something I want to look into more,” Irie said.

De Silva librarian Therese Uyetake said Lindgren’s visit is the first time an astronaut came to the school. She said it’s also the only East Hawaii school he visited during his trip. She said she hopes his message encourages students to consider opportunities in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) — particularly on an island where “science is so important.”

“I feel that the children here are really excited about science,” Uyetake said. “Whether it’s space, or putting a robot together, it’s important they know about what’s above us.

“I’ve been telling them, ‘Boys and girls, this may be the only time in your lifetime where you have an opportunity to meet an astronaut.”

