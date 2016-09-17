Anonymous donor rewards brothers for ‘positive efforts’ in chasing down thief
Two Hilo brothers lauded for chasing down an alleged farmers market thief received a $200 cash donation this week for their efforts.
The donor left the cash — $100 for each brother — at the Tribune-Herald on Thursday. The donor requested anonymity but said in an email that “positive efforts such as theirs should be made known and recognized.”
On Aug. 30, Kupono and Hamakua Kon-Kahakai, 24 and 18, respectively, were with family friend Chelcee Naldoza at Hilo Farmers Market. They say they saw 27-year-old suspect Kawa Salas break away on a bicycle with a jar of money allegedly stolen from a market vendor.
The brothers chased down Salas on foot, ultimately catching him on a grassy lawn near Pauahi Street. They detained Salas until police arrived and helped return the money to the vendor.
Both brothers said Friday they were surprised to learn about the donation. They said they’ve received positive feedback around town since their experience was recapped in an article Tuesday in the Tribune-Herald. They said they might save the money “for a rainy day.”
“I’m pretty surprised,” Kupono said. “I wasn’t really expecting money or anything. That’s really nice of them.”
“That’s surprising and cool,” Hamakua added. “I never really expected people to give me money because of that.”
