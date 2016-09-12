Alii Health Center welcomes 3 new doctors

KEALAKEKUA — Alii Health Center recently welcomed three new family medicine physicians to its clinical staff.

The addition of the providers doubles the clinic’s general practice staff to a total of six. All three doctors are board-certified in family medicine.

“We’re very excited to welcome these doctors,” said Alii Health Center Executive Director Debra Sundberg in a press release announcing the new hires. “They’re a great addition to our health care team and to our community.”

Bradford Williams, MD, began seeing patients on Aug. 1. Williams came to Alii Health Center from Scott Air Force Base Clinic in Illinois. He is a graduate of Texas A&M College of Medicine. Williams completed his family practice residency at Womack Army Medical Center in Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

Frances Thomas, DO, began seeing patients on Aug. 2. Thomas earned her medical degree from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine in Erie, Pennsylvania. Prior to moving to Kona, Dr. Thomas practiced medicine at Aria Physician Services in Bensalem, Pennsylvania.

Stephen Thomas, DO, also began seeing patients on Aug. 2. Thomas earned his medical degree from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine in Erie, Pennsylvania. He practiced medicine along with his wife, Frances, at Aria Physician Services in Bensalem, Pennsylvania.

Alii Health Center, located in the Keauhou Shopping Center, is a private nonprofit 501(c)(3), which has been providing comprehensive clinical health care and surgical services to West Hawaii since 2007. It’s affiliated with the Hawaii Health Systems Corporation, a special agency of the state of Hawaii established in 1996.

KCH is also under the HHSC umbrella and subsidizes Alii Health about $1 million a year.