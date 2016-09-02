2 shelters open ahead of Hurricane Lester

Hawaii County is opening shelters in Keaukaha and Pahoa as Hurricane Lester stirs up surf on east-facing shores.

The shelters at Kawananakoa Gym and Pahoa Community Center opened at 5 p.m. Friday.

A high surf warning is in effect through Sunday morning for East Hawaii.

Surf could rise between 15 and 25 feet Saturday according to the National Weather Service.

High surf likely will be the biggest impact from Lester following the discontinuance of a hurricane watch Friday morning.

Winds will be light or moderate and may reach 20 to 25 mph in some areas later today, said Bob Burke, weather service meteorologist.

Lester might also produce localized showers in windward areas Friday and Saturday, he said.

Oahu and Maui County remained under a hurricane watch Friday afternoon.

Ed Teixeira, Hawaii County Civil Defense interim administrator, said he was pleased to see Lester weaken so quickly.

He said the county’s emergency operations center will remain active through Saturday, though at a reduced level.

Teixeira said the storm is forecast to pass 140 miles from Laupahoehoe by about 8 a.m. Saturday.

“Things may start picking up before midnight,” he said.