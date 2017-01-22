2 drown in separate incidents
Two people died of apparent drowning in separate incidents on the Big Island this weekend.
The body of a 47-year-old woman who was swept away in flash flooding Saturday night on Kahana Drive in Ahualoa near Honokaa was recovered Sunday, and a man drowned Sunday after encountering trouble swimming at Kehena Beach in lower Puna, according to the Hawaii County Fire Department.
Fire officials say the woman was trying to cross a typically dry river bed that had become swollen by flash flood conditions and was flowing across a driveway. The woman was swept off her feet and disappeared downstream.
Rescue personnel responded shortly after noon Sunday to the report of swimmers in distress and a possible drowning at Kehena.
Bystanders told responders all the swimmers made it ashore except for a man who was last seen face-down and sinking near a rocky point at the south end of the popular Puna beach.
A jet ski unit found the man’s body on the ocean floor about 100 yards offshore in water about 30 feet deep.
Neither victim’s identity has been released.
