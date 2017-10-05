UH-Hilo presents ‘Poets in Our Community’

The English Department at the University of Hawaii at Hilo is proud to present a series of public poetry presentations featuring island poets in its ongoing program, “Poets in our Community.”

On Tuesday, poet and playwright Ernelle Cruz Downs will share her works and talk about developing voice — the poet and persona’s commentary — in a talk titled “Listen to me when I’m talking.”

The second presentation is a special event, welcoming hometown poet and novelist Juliet Kono, who will speak Tuesday, Oct. 17.

Kono will reflect on her writing career, her work and her thoughts about writing about what matters.

Both events are slated for 2:30-3:30 p.m. in Campus Center Room 301.

The final presenter is Tamara Wong Morrison on Thursday, Oct. 19.

Morrison will talk about culture, belief systems, traditional practices and how they affect us as writers and what we write. This event is slated for 2:30-3:30 p.m. in Campus Center Room 306.

All presentations are free. Light refreshments will be served.

This program is made possible by support from the Howard and Yoneko Droste Fund.