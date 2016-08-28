Korean drama update for August 28
The Korean Cinema Series starts Sept. 3 at the Honolulu Museum of Art Doris Duke Theatre.
There are six Korean films this year: “The Himalayas,” “Train to Busan,” “Spirits’ Homecoming,” “Like for Likes,” “Dongju: Portrait of a Poet” and “The Wailing.”
The Korean Cinema Series continues through Sept. 17.
”Train to Busan” is this year’s summer blockbuster, with more than 11 million tickets sold. It’s rare for a film to hit the 10 million admissions milestone in South Korea.
For more information about the Cinema Series, visit www.honolulumuseum.org/events/films.
“My Daughter, Sawol”
Episodes 49 and 50
6:30 p.m. today: Owel breaks down seeing Mirang and Woorang. Sawol’s earnest request to Chanbin asking him to forgive Dukyeh meets a cold reply. Manhoo finds the pine tree storage and tries to get rid of it. 7:45 p.m. today: Hyesang tries to discredit Owel as a witness, saying she is Sae-hoon’s and Owel’s brother. Chanbin visits the construction site at the news of an inspection, when a piece of the ceiling falls on top of him.
“Doctors”
Episodes 13 and 14
7:45 p.m. Monday: Gookil Hospital’s reputation suffers because of its hiring practice, Myung-hoon tries to set up the interview with Hye-jung. Ji-hong and Hye-jung start seeing each other. 7:45 p.m. Tuesday: Ji-hong finds out through Nurse Yoo that Doo-shik spoke to Sung-jong on his death bed. Ji-hong becomes suspicious of Sung-jong, as he argued with Doo-shik. Meanwhile, Hye-jung gets emotional when Ba-ram protects the children against the hospital’s pressure.
“Wanted”
Episodes 15 and 16 (final)
7:45 p.m. Wednesday: Hye-in and Seung-in head to the bus terminal to find evidence that Hyun-woo’s alive. Production crew finds SG people looking for Hyun-woo. Joon-goo sees a news flash at the hospital and makes a run for it. Ham Tae-sub schemes again to cover up the disinfectant issue. 7:45 p.m. Thursday: Hye-in is determined for episode 10 of “Wanted” and asks Seung-in to catch Choi Joon-goo. For the first time, Writer Jin moves forth with the “Wanted” broadcasting without orders from the kidnapper. Meanwhile, Dong-wook receives evidence from Jin-woong.
“Second To Last Love”
Episodes 3 and 4
7:45 p.m. Friday: Min-joo and Sang-shik can’t come to an agreement about Mi-rae’s plagiarism issue. Their emotional distress against each other hits the roof. But Sang-shik seeks Min-joo’s unexpected side and gets tangled in a sticky situation. 7:45 p.m. Saturday: Min-joo and Sang-shik end up drinking together and during conversation, they start to understand each other better. Sang-shik sees Joon-woo aggressively pursuing Min-joo and is bothered by it.
This column is your source for updates on Korean dramas. Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD-TV on Oahu, which televises Korean dramas with English subtitles.
