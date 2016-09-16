‘Your life, your choice’: Community First hosting AHCD information session

Community First will host a community information session about advance health care directives from 9-10:30 a.m. Sept. 27 at the Aging and Disability Resource Center.

“We must create a community where everyone feels it is their civic duty to take care of their health and where everyone helps each other to do so,” said Community First Chairman Barry Taniguchi.

Part of that duty is to document your wishes for end of life health care and to make those wishes known to those closest to you, said Anthony Kent, community engagement coordinator for Community First.

“Who will speak for you when you no longer can speak for yourself?” Kent said. “An advance health care directive is a simple, legally binding form that names that person and assists your family is following your wishes.”

Although health care discussions can be difficult, Kent says you could spare your family emotional pain and conflict by making your wishes known while you are healthy. Studies show families who are open about end-of-life health care choices suffer less depression after a loss.

“You can give the gift of peace to your family,” Kent said.

Community First will provide copies of advance health care directive forms and additional resources for all attendees. The organization encourages people to attend the informative discussion about how to complete your advance health care directive. Volunteers also will be available to answer questions and assist with completion of the forms.

The Aging and Disability Resource Center is located at 1055 Kinoole St. in Hilo.

For more information, call 675-2752 or register with Community First at CommunityFirstHawaii.org/registration.

Those planning on attending the information session should RSVP by Sept. 26.