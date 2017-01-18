What’s shakin’ on the Big Isle; Seismologist to talk about earthquakes

A Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientist will discuss earthquakes in Hawaii — why they happen, what they tell us about volcanic eruptions and how they are monitored — Thursday at the University of Hawaii at Hilo.

Seismologist Brian Shiro’s presentation begins at 7 p.m. in Room 100 of the University Classroom Building.

The event is free and open to the public.

Additional details about Shiro’s upcoming discussion can be found on the HVO website at hvo.wr.usgs.gov.

For more information, email askHVO@usgs.gov or call 967-8844.