A wayfinding and navigation experience: Deadline extended for Manu ‘Imiloa teacher applications
‘Imiloa Astronomy Center is seeking educators to teach students about the rhythms and patterns of the earth, sea and sky through a unique wayfinding and navigation experience, Manu ‘Imiloa: KOLEA.
Middle school math and science teachers interested in sharing real-life applications with their students still have time to apply to be part of the second cohort of Manu ‘Imiloa: KOLEA, the center’s newest outreach program. With local school schedules disrupted by recent hurricane activity, ‘Imiloa has extended the teacher application deadline to Sept. 15.
KOLEA (Keeping Our Legacy of Exploration Alive) offers participating schools a unique two- to three-week curriculum package designed specifically for seventh- and eighth-grade science or math classes. Titled “He Manu He Wa‘a, The Geometry of Wayfinding,” the curriculum is inspired by the Polynesian Voyaging Society’s epic Malama Honua Worldwide Voyage, and brings to life the geometry, astronomy and other sciences that undergird traditional Polynesian noninstrumental navigation.
Ten Hawaii Island teachers participated in the inaugural KOLEA cohort in 2015-16.
“Many of my students feel disconnected from math and science, because it is so abstract and seems disconnected from their lives,” one participant commented about the experience. “For my students to succeed, what I teach needs to be meaningful to them, and needs to relate to their lives. Manu helps to give them the tools to make it far.”
The 2016-17 KOLEA program will be limited to 15 enthusiastic and passionate middle school teachers across Hawaii Island. Applicants must be seventh- or eighth-grade science, technology, engineering, mathematics (STEM) or astronomy teachers and attend a four-day Manu ‘Imiloa teacher training workshop Oct. 10-13 at the ‘Imiloa Astronomy Center.
Those interested in embarking with their students on a remarkable voyage without ever having to leave home can call 932-8910 or email outreach@imiloahawaii.org.
