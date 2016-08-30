Walk to End Alzheimer’s set for Sept. 17

There are more than 3,000 community members on Hawaii Island suffering from some form of dementia and many more who exhibit increasing forgetfulness.

The person struggles with this condition, wrestling with anger, suspicion, misunderstandings, isolation, confusion and an inability to cope. The family members attempt to accommodate but can get lost in the ensuing quagmire of “what is happening” and the grief process.

The Alzheimer’s Association provides free services to the Big Island community throughout the year with monthly support groups, counseling for family members, information and referral, in addition to regularly scheduled presentations about dementia.

The Alzheimer’s Association relies on various grants to cover costs for these services, including funds received from the annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s. With generous support from HPM Building Supply and KTA Super Stores, this year’s Alzheimer’s Association Walk in Hilo kicks off at 8:15 a.m. Sept. 17 at Liliuokalani Gardens and Park. Registration is from 7-8 a.m.

Teams of walkers from churches, organizations, businesses, neighborhoods and family members or individuals are encouraged to participate in the 3-mile event. Register online and make donations at www.alz.org/walk.

Many participants walk in memory of those who have suffered from dementia.

“Who in our community has not been touched by someone who has suffered from some form of dementia or confusion?” asks Jeanna Rimmer, chairwoman of the walk.

Chris Ridley, Alzheimer’s Association program coordinator for the Island of Hawaii, will be walking in memory of her father.

For more information, call Ridley at 443-7360.