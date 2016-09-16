Wailoa exhibit’s ‘Lives’ matters most to people
The “Abstract Only!” exhibit at the Wailoa Center came to a close in August with nearly 1,000 visitors attending the display.
The People’s Choice Award votes were counted and the winner is Hamakua Coast artist Frank McClure. McClure won the people’s vote for his sculpture “Lives” carved out of Cuban mahogany.
“Abstract Only!” is sponsored by the nonprofit Hawaii Island Art Alliance and the Wailoa Center.
Organizers congratulate all the artists who participated in this year’s exhibit and invite everyone to prepare for next year’s “Abstract Only!” in August when Wailoa Center celebrates its 50th anniversary.
Wailoa Center is a Division of State Parks, Department of Land and Natural Resources. It is free and open to the public 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The center is closed Saturday, Sunday and on state holidays.
For more information, call 933-0416 or email wailoa@yahoo.com.
