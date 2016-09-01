Volcano Festival Chorus to begin rehearsing

The Volcano Festival Chorus, sponsored by the Kilauea Drama and Entertainment Network, will have its annual organizational meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Keakealani Middle School Campus of the Volcano School of Arts and Sciences.

Everyone that enjoys singing is invited to join the choir, which is under the direction of Roch Jones. Rehearsals of holiday music will be at 7 p.m. every Tuesday. The final performance, which is the group’s winter holiday gift to the community, will be presented Dec. 3 in the Kilauea Theater at the Kilauea Military Camp.

For more information, call KDEN at 982-7344 or email kden73@aol.com.