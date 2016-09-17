Voices for recovery
Members of the group Going Home show the signs they made Thursday in a Workforce Development Division conference room for a sign-waving and candlelight vigil from 3-6 p.m. Sept. 22 in Hilo in observance of National Recovery Month. The event will start at the Kamehameha statue on Hilo’s Bayfront and proceed to Kilauea Avenue and the Aupuni Center lanai, where the group will meet at 5:30 p.m. for the vigil. Every September, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration sponsors National Recovery Month to raise awareness and understanding of mental and substance use disorders and celebrate the people who recover.
HOLLYN JOHNSON/Tribune-Herald
