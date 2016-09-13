Venison on menu at 18th annual Taste of Hilo

The Japanese Chamber of Commerce’s 18th annual Taste of Hilo is scheduled to take place from 1-3 p.m. Oct. 16 at the Sangha Hall in Hilo.

This year’s event will feature venison from Maui prepared by chef Brian Hirata from Hawaii Community College.

For guests’ enjoyment, Hirata will be prepare shio koji-cured Maui Nui venison, “dehydrated” bone marrow powder, black garlic-balsamic vinegar emulsion, accompanied by Parmesan chips, pickled shallots, guava-smoked mushrooms from Hamakua Mushrooms, and a trio of HCC’s agriculture micro greens (pea tendrils, arugula and red sorrel).

Hirata also will prepare grilled, cold-smoked Maui Nui venison, accompanied by Portuguese-inspired pickled Hamakua vegetables (alii mushrooms, hearts of palm from Wailea Farms, fresh takenoko, ho‘io fern and kakuma), all grown locally along the Hamakua Coast.

Hirata is a 1996 graduate of the culinary arts program at Hawaii Community College. He has worked with the Marriott Hotel group in various assignments, the Honolulu Country Club and the Hualalai Grille, a five-diamond restaurant under the guidance of chef Alan Wong.

Hirata has since returned to the HCC culinary arts program as an instructor and teaches second-year students. He also instructs the students who run the Campus Corner Café and the fine-dining Bamboo Hale Restaurant.

The Taste of Hilo annually features the culinary skills of more than 30 chefs, restaurants, patisseries and beverage distributors, who provide their talents, ingredients and staff to make this annual event a success.

Presale tickets are on sale for $50 and can be purchased by calling the chamber’s office at 934-0177 or by email at jccih@jccih.org.

Tickets also can be purchased at the door for $65 if the event has not been sold out. A portion of event proceeds goes to support Hawaii Community College.

Videos of prior Taste of Hilo events can be found on YouTube.