VAC presenting first Hula Kahiko of new year

The Volcano Art Center’s 2017 Hula Kahiko series kicks off at 10:30 a.m. Jan. 21 with a performance by na kumu hula Pelehonuamea and Kekoa Harman with Halau i Ka Leo Ola o Na Mamo.

The students of Halau i Ka Leo Ola o Na Mamo come from the Hawaiian language immersion K-12 school Ke Kula ‘o Nawahiokalani‘opu‘u. For the past five years, its mission has been to perpetuate the Hawaiian language and culture through mele and hula. All classes are conducted through the medium of Hawaiian.

The performance will take place in a one-of-a-kind outdoor setting at the kahua hula (platform) in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. Audience members are encouraged to bring sun/rain gear and sitting mats. National park entrance fees might apply.

Offered in conjunction with this month’s Hula Kahiko performance, join kumu hula Ab Valencia and members of Halau Hula Kalehuaki‘eki‘eika‘iu on the lanai of the Volcano Art Gallery as they share with you “Na Mea Hula” (all things hula). Come and learn a hula, use various hula implements and try your hand at lei making. Experience the different aspects that play an integral role in the life of the hula dancer. This cultural demonstration is hands-on and family friendly.

These free events are supported in part by a grant from the Hawaii County Department of Research and Development and the Hawaii Tourism Authority, and individual funding from members of the Volcano Art Center’s ohana.

The Volcano Art Center is a nonprofit educational organization created in 1974 to promote, develop and perpetuate the artistic and cultural heritage of Hawaii’s people and environment through activities in the visual, literary and performing arts. For more information, visit www.volcanoartcenter.org or call 967-8222.