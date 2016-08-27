UH-Hilo students receive ‘Imiloa membership

The University of Hawaii at Hilo announced a new, astronomical benefit for its students.

For the first time, the university’s ‘Imiloa Astronomy Center is offering a complimentary individual membership to every student with a valid ID who is registered for the 2016-17 academic year.

“Very few universities can boast an on-campus resource like the ‘Imiloa Astronomy Center, which showcases Mauna Kea and its cultural and scientific value, especially way-finding and astronomy,” said Chancellor Don Straney. “We greatly appreciate this gesture and encourage all of our students to take advantage of the benefits ‘Imiloa has to offer throughout the academic year.”

‘Imiloa is located on the upper campus and housed in a striking titanium-clad conical structure. The center is open to the public Tuesday through Sunday.

Student members will be able to enjoy four free daily shows in the full-dome planetarium, full access to the interactive exhibit hall, plus discounts on special events and purchases at ‘Imiloa’s award-winning Sky Garden Restaurant and on-site store.

For astronomy major Shelby Wood, an ‘Imiloa membership is something she said she’ll definitely take advantage of.

“I’m from New Mexico, and have never been to ‘Imiloa, so I appreciate the opportunity to check it out,” she said.

Hawaiian studies major Kehaulani Esteban sees ‘Imiloa as a valuable resource for learning more about the Hawaiian culture.

“I’m really looking forward to the Mauna Kea show because we get to learn about how the Hawaiian Islands were created,” Esteban said.

‘Imiloa Executive Director Ka‘iu Kimura sees the memberships as an effective avenue for advancing ‘Imiloa’s mission to inspire exploration through the sharing of Hawaiian culture and science.

“One of the goals ‘Imiloa has set for our second decade is to take our programming across the island, the state and beyond,” she said. “At the same time, however, we are committed to amplifying our impact here at home.”

Students can activate their free membership by visiting blog.imiloahawaii.org/general-information/free-imiloa-membership-for-all-uh-hilo-students.