Two-day oil painting workshop at Volcano Art Center

It’s time to release those concerns you might have about your painting skills and gain poise in each of your brush strokes. Let go of those nagging anxieties when using new colors and gain new confidence in your composition.

For a better understanding of your medium and using tools effectively, join instructor Vicki Penny-Rohner for a two-day workshop from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 10-11 at Volcano Art Center’s Niaulani Campus in Volcano Village.

The class is for intermediate or beginner artists.

Students will learn to mix colors, use different mediums to achieve various effects and layer color to bring depth and luminous richness to their work.

Throughout the two days, students also will learn to create form using values and light and recognize, understand and apply the elements of design and composition to improve their work. Students will work with a pallet knife as well as brushes, learning to create rocks and lava effectively.

Penny-Rohner has taught art for 15 years. Her nationally award-winning work is in the state of Hawaii’s permanent collection and has been featured in numerous magazines. Penny-Rohner is the artist-in-residence at the Fairmont Orchid and teaches classes there weekly.

The cost for the two-day workshop is $100 or $90 for VAC members. Students will need a small canvas, paints and brushes. A supply list will be provided.

For more information, visit www.volcanoartcenter.org.