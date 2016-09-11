Tropical Gardening: Nani Mau Gardens to host 17th annual Bamboo Festival

Bamboo has been one of the most valuable plant groups besides palms throughout the world’s tropics. Hawaii is one exception since there are no native species.

The early Polynesian settlers brought one species of ohe, but it wasn’t until the 19th century that a few species were introduced from China and Japan for food and construction. In the late 20th century, the Hawaii Chapter of the American Bamboo Society and folks at places such as Quindembo Bamboo Nursery of North Kohala worked with the state Department of Agriculture to introduce more than a hundred new species for landscape and commercial purposes.

Have you noticed all the different species of bamboo showing up in the gardens of Hawaii?

With bamboo species introductions, education on care, maintenance and use by the bamboo society, bamboos have become popular nationwide. Traveling this summer, we saw many bamboos used in gardens of the Pacific Northwest along with hardy palms and bananas.

This month, the Hawaii Chapter of the American Bamboo Society is having its 17th annual Bamboo Festival, on Sunday, Sept. 18, at Nani Mau Gardens, 421 Makalika St., just off the Volcano Highway. According to Robert Stahl, festival coordinator, you won’t want to miss this opportunity to meet experts in growing and using bamboo.

Many new specialty bamboos will be available for sale, as well as talks about selecting species, care and maintenance. There also will be demonstrations on tools associated with bamboos.

The festival starts at 10 a.m. For more information, you can call Jacqui Marlin at 966-5080.

•••

Peter Berg and Susan Ruskin of Quindembo Bamboo Nursery, say we now have some of the best species of bamboo in Hawaii. Bamboos have had mixed reputations in the 20th century. With more than 1,200 species, folks are bound to give bamboos somewhat mixed reviews, especially on the United States mainland, where some running species have been planted in the wrong place.

Even though bamboos in Asia have been the foundation of many cultures, some running bamboos were considered unpopular, especially in the South where they grew too well.

It is important to note here that some bamboos grow only a few inches in height and others can reach 120 feet. Some are runners and some are well-behaved and stay in tight clumps

Those folks who are opposed to bamboo might consider the old politically incorrect saying, “All Italians walk in single file. At least the one I saw did.” In other words, don’t judge all by the one you know.

Today in Hawaii, many valuable and beautiful species were introduced. Local nurseries selected the best species for food, construction and crafts. They went to great expense to get them permitted, quarantined and finally propagated for distribution. There is at least one to fit the needs of even the most hardened opponents to bamboo.

Asia is the ancestral home of many kama‘aina — people and plants. When it comes to plants, one of the most valuable of these is bamboo.

With large tracts of land now available for forestry, and our local interest in sustainable agriculture, bamboo could become one of our major resources. In fact, folks are beginning to build bamboo houses here. If you are interested in more information about this subject, visit www.bambooliving.com for details.

•••

Some folks only know bamboo from their experience with the rampant running species. Needless to say, these types are not for the small garden unless contained. However, they have been used very effectively to stabilize steep slopes prone to erosion. That is why we find large stands of running bamboos on the steep slopes above Waiohinu in Ka‘u, Hana Road on Maui or at the back of Manoa Valley on Oahu.

The intricate mat of roots and rhizomes hold soil and rocks in place and save roads, homes and streams from mud and rock slides. Bamboos are certainly a more attractive and environmentally sound approach to steep slope erosion control than concrete, wire or chain-link screens. Erosion on East Hawaii gulch roads is a serious problem that could be addressed with certain bamboo species.

Bamboos also are excellent cattle feed and have a place in supplying nutritious greens at a low cost.

•••

Even though bamboos are excellent sources of edible shoots and construction material, most folks are interested in ornamental bamboos for their looks.

Bamboos, of one type or another, are a natural for almost any tropical garden. In fact, many of the hundreds of types of bamboos do grow in the tropics, but some species grow as far north as New York or Seattle, and can be found growing up to 10,000 feet in the mountains of Asia and Central and South America.

Many specimens of bamboo are suitable for ornamental purposes. The clump bamboos are ideally suited for ornamental uses in their area of adaptation. They can be planted in groups for hedges or singly for specimen plantings. They spread very slowly and are easy to keep within bounds.

Bamboo does best in a moist, well-drained soil with some organic matter. Most bamboos do best in sunny locations or with light shade. Of course there are always exceptions, so there are those understory species that tolerate shade.

Apply complete fertilizer such as organic types high in nitrogen or manures four to six times a year to the planting. Mulch the soil around the planting. Mulches add organic matter to the soil, help restrict the growth of weeds and conserve soil moisture. Dead leaves or dry grass clippings can be used for mulch.

If you are interested in bamboo culture for economic and agricultural uses, contact your Extension Office for UH Extension circular “Bamboo for Forest and Garden,” and be sure to come to the bamboo festival.

For other home garden questions, call the University of Hawaii College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resources Master Gardener helpline in Hilo and Kona.