Talent show auditions Sunday

”Pahoa’s Got Talent” producers are looking for adult comedians, poets, actors, jugglers, mimes, rappers, barbershop quartets, classical musicians, magicians, gymnasts, belly dancers or other impressive talent.

The second day of auditions begins at noon Sunday at Pohoiki Road Ranch in Pahoa. Call Sara Steiner at 936-9546 or email PahoaToday@gmail.com for a time slot and directions. Only registered performers will be allowed at auditions.

Contestants will have up to 10 minutes for their act, and personal interviews and performances will be filmed for a Na Leo television project by Mark Erickson. Finalists will be informed by Sept. 30 for the Oct. 8 production at the historic Akebono Theater in Pahoa.

Volunteers, equipment and materials are still needed for various aspects of the show, including a giant set of curtains and a projector for the Akebono Theater. Anyone willing to assist can email PahoaToday@gmail.com.