Swing and rock night away New Year’s Eve at Elks lodge
Ring in 2017 by dancing the night away with the Hilo Hep Cats on Dec. 31 at the Hilo Elks Lodge.
The Jazztones will play a variety of dance music that’s sure to please. Doors open at 8 p.m. with music from 8:30 p.m. New Year’s Eve to 12:30 a.m. New Year’s Day.
Entry is sliding scale $20-$30 (pay what’s right for you) and includes light refreshments and prizes.
The Jazztones’ playlist will include swing, funk, rock, Latin and other genres. Everyone, including nondancers, will enjoy the toe-tapping tunes and high energy of the musicians.
The Jazztones are anchored by Jean Pierre Thoma, who is adept on flute, sax, clarinet and piano. He has academic and music degrees and a range of performance credits encompassing classical, jazz, Indian raga and Japanese Noh.
Thoma will be accompanied by Bub Pratt, curator of the Kukuau Studio music venue, who will showcase his vocals and guitar skills. Laying down the rhythms will be Matt Spencer on bass and John Robinson on drums. The two are popular Hilo musicians who appear regularly in East Hawaii venues.
The Elks Lodge is located at 150 Kinoole St. in Downtown Hilo, with ample parking behind the building off Ululani Street. The dance floor is spacious and airy; smoking is not allowed.
The Elks is a private club; guests will be hosted by Elks member Andrea Gill of the Hilo Hep Cats swing dancers.
For more information, call 959-8216 or email hilohepcats@gmail.com.
