Senior ID cards available

The Coordinated Services for the Elderly Program of the Elderly Activities Division issues identification cards for seniors 60 years and older during regular hours Monday through Friday at the Aging and Disability Resource Center (the old Sun Sun Lau building) at 1055 Kinoole St., Suite 101, in Hilo.

Staff also will issue cards at the following times and locations:

• 9-10 a.m. Monday (Sept. 12), Pahala Hawaii Housing Center.

• 11 a.m.-noon Monday, Naalehu Community Center.

• 9-11 a.m. Monday, Kohala CSE (old Bank of Hawaii building).

• 1-3 p.m. Monday, Kamana Senior Center, Hilo.

• 9-11 a.m. Tuesday (Sept. 13), L. Yoshimatsu Senior Center, Waimea.

• 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 20, Yano Hall, Kona.

• 9:30-11 a.m. Sept. 21, Laupahoehoe Train Museum.

• 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 28, West Hawaii Civic Center, Building B, Kona

For more information, call 961-8777 from 7:45 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.