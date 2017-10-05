Ruggles to discuss community activism

Hawaii County Councilwoman Jen Ruggles will speak at 7 p.m. today on “How to Grow Your Own Community Activist” at the University of Hawaii at Hilo, UCB 100.

Ruggles said she wants to inspire residents who want to develop and hone their advocacy skills and thinks real change will spring from the ideas and actions of the people.

“Those who are transformational leaders ride the wave of the sentiments that already exist among the people,” Ruggles said. “Educating and disseminating good information and positive vision are critical for promoting social change.

“’Small wins’ are important because they can sustain citizen activists and make a real difference to real people and might lay the groundwork for those who follow.

According to Ruggles, community-building flourishes “when you tell everybody (especially your adversaries) when they do things right. People remember that you play fair.”

“Trust is built on justice and being ‘real,’ so an activist should never be afraid to go inside the adversary’s camp to speak the truth,” she said. “There is also the wisdom of striving to meet your adversaries halfway — as this can bring them halfway to you.”

Ruggles will discuss a few of her own battles in behalf of the public, such as working for public access to Mills Beach at Papaikou and for establishing the “clean elections” program on the Big Island.

Ruggles was elected to the County Council District 5 in Puna in 2016. She also will talk about upcoming issues at the council.

The talk is part of Global HOPE’s “America in Crisis Series.” There will be an open community discussion after Ruggles’ talk. The presentation is free and the public is encouraged to attend.

For more information, contact Noelie Rodriguez at 963-6966.