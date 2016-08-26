Regional research
Temple University professor Charles Weitz talks with colleagues during the Modernization and Health in the Asia-Pacific Region Conference hosted by the University of Hawaii at Hilo on Aug. 19 at the ‘Imiloa Astronomy Center. The international conference featured presentations about the health effects of modernization in the Pacific and Asian regions, including Vanuatu, Samoa, Hawaii and Micronesia. It was co-sponsored by the Japan Society of Physiological Anthropology and the international Human Biology Association.
HOLLYN JOHNSON/Tribune-Herald
Rules for posting comments
Comments posted below are from readers. In no way do they represent the view of Oahu Publishing Inc. or this newspaper. This is a public forum.
Comments may be monitored for inappropriate content but the newspaper is under no obligation to do so. Comment posters are solely responsible under the Communications Decency Act for comments posted on this Web site. Oahu Publishing Inc. is not liable for messages from third parties.
IP and email addresses of persons who post are not treated as confidential records and will be disclosed in response to valid legal process.
Do not post:
- Potentially libelous statements or damaging innuendo.
- Obscene, explicit, or racist language.
- Copyrighted materials of any sort without the express permission of the copyright holder.
- Personal attacks, insults or threats.
- The use of another person's real name to disguise your identity.
- Comments unrelated to the story.
If you believe that a commenter has not followed these guidelines, please click the FLAG icon below the comment.