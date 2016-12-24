“Real Women” creative writing competition for grades 5-12
March is National Women’s History Month and while that’s still a few months away, the Hawaii County Committee on the Status of Women encourages everyone to start thinking about the many contributions that women make in the world around us everyday.
To highlight the contributions of women in the community, the committee invites all Hawaii Island students in grades 5-12 to enter the “Real Women” creative writing competition.
This creative writing exercise is designed to raise the awareness of students, male and female, about the wealth of women’s history and to encourage them to appreciate the significant women in their young lives.
This event is just one activity sponsored by the committee, whose mission is to advocate for the rights of women on Hawaii Island and to support and provide services and programs that help to empower women.
For more information, contact Lisa Faulkner-Inouye at the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office at 961-0466.
