Real-life CSI coming to Kona
Call it “CSI: Kona.”
No, a new television series is not coming to West Hawaii, but “Introduction to Forensics: Real-Life CSI” is an upcoming class in Kailua-Kona being offered by the University of Hawaii at Hilo’s College of Continuing Education and Community Service.
Classes will take place 5-7 p.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 13-Nov. 22, at Kealakehe Intermediate School (room TBA), with no session Nov. 8. Tuition is $150.
The textbook “Criminalistics: An Introduction to Forensic Science, 8th edition” by Richard Saferstein is required.
This noncredit class will introduce participants to the field of forensic science. Evidence collected at a crime scene can often tell the story of a criminal act if properly interpreted. Detection and analysis of DNA traces, fiber, hair, body fluids, fingerprints, footprints, toxic substances and illegal drugs are fundamental to the forensic scientist’s craft.
Instructor is Dr. Kristal Uhl-Blacksmith, an environmental engineering consultant and former mortician, who has taught biology, anatomy and forensics.
For more information or to register, contact CCECS at 932-7830 or visit hilo.hawaii.edu/ccecs.
