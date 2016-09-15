‘Rare and exquisite’: Concert society, UH-Hilo present an evening of Okinawan folk dance, music

Okinawa Prefecture, the southern tip of Japan, once was home to the ancient independent kingdom of Ryukyu. Through centuries of trade with other countries, the islands of Okinawa developed a unique, international culture, an important part of which is a deep-rooted love of dance. That performing arts tradition has been passed down to this day.

At 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Hawaii Concert Society and the University of Hawaii at Hilo Performing Arts Center jointly present “Traditional Dance from Okinawa, with Live Music,” showcasing Okinawa’s distinctive regional performance styles for the first time on the Big Island. The performance marks the start of the Hawaii Concert Society’s 55th season of presenting fine music and dance in East Hawaii.

The evening will feature a stunning array of works — solo, paired and group dances accompanied by seven musicians including instrumentalists and chanters. The artists are alumni and faculty members of the prestigious Okinawa Prefectural University of Arts. The group recently performed in New York, where the critic for the New York Times termed their performance “rare and exquisite.”

Okinawa’s status as a Japanese prefecture is relatively recent. From the early 1400s to 1879, when it was absorbed by Japan, the island chain was an independent kingdom, known as the Kingdom of Ryukyu, under Chinese and then Japanese influence. After World War II, Okinawa came under U.S. control, but reverted to Japan as a prefecture in 1972.

Despite these upheavals, Okinawa’s dance and music has maintained its distinctive style. Its costumes, tonal structure and stories clearly differ from those of the more familiar Japanese forms such as Noh, Kabuki and Gagaku.

Through movement, symbolic props and tropical-colored costumes, the dances will take the audience on a trip through the rich history and culture of the archipelago.

Tickets are open seating and available at the University of Hawaii at Hilo Performing Arts Center box office for $25 general, $20 seniors (55 and older) and $10 for students with valid ID and children 17 and younger. Prices at the door will be $5 more in each category. To order tickets, call 932-7490 or visit artscenter.uhh.hawaii.edu.