Program awards teachers grants for classroom expenses

KAILUA-KONA — Hawaii teachers have an opportunity to receive money for their classroom through a grant program organized by Hawaii State Federal Credit Union.

The credit union has given out more than $156,000 to Hawaii teachers since 2009 through the Investing in Education program.

“Supporting education in Hawaii has long been a core value of Hawaii State FCU and a main focus of our community giving, from Investing in Education to our Lowell Kalapa Scholarship Program,” Andrew Rosen, president and CEO of Hawaii State Federal Credit Union, said in a statement.

Last year alone, the program paid out close to $20,000 to 44 teachers at public schools statewide. Among them was former Kealakehe Elementary School first-grade teacher Ku’uleinani Steinke. Steinke received about $330 through the program to purchase fans for her classroom.

“At that point, it was the beginning of the school year and our classrooms were really, really hot since we started earlier,” she said.

Steinke said she had one fan in her classroom, which her students would huddle around to keep cool.

“I was like, ‘I need to do something,’” she said.

Steinke included those concerns in the application for the grant.

Steinke said she specified that she wanted the tower fans in her request. In return, she got back a check, allowing her to buy fans for her classroom. The whole process, she said, took about a month. It was the first grant of its kind she has applied for.

“We’re constantly already buying things out of our own pocket and it’s hard when you’re trying to balance out your paycheck for what you need at home and what you need to survive with what you also need for the classroom.”

Teachers who apply for and receive grants will get between $200 and $500 based on need, the credit union stated.

Applicants should submit an essay describing how the grant will help educators meet their goals in the classroom. Eligibility is restricted to teachers at Department of Education schools and applicants also must be members of Hawaii State Federal Credit Union.

The application is available at www.hawaiistatefcu.com/member-resources/investing-in-education. Applications will be reviewed and grants awarded as they’re received starting through the Oct. 31 deadline until this year’s funds are depleted.

