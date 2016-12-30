Portuguese chamber salutes Andrade brothers: Longtime members direct scholarship fund efforts

The Hawaii Island Portuguese Chamber of Commerce recently honored brothers Ed and Billy Andrade for their nearly 30 years of service, during the chamber’s annual Portuguese Night dinner at the Kamana Center in Hilo.

The brothers also were honored for administering the chamber’s scholarship fund, established by Ed Andrade in 1993. He produced a rodeo in 1995 that took place annually for 10 years to raise money for the scholarship. In 2005, Billy Andrade took over the leadership for fundraising and organized a golf tournament every year since.

The chamber has awarded close to $100,000 in scholarships through the years, beginning with two $2,000 scholarships from 1996-2009 and a third scholarship in 2010, all of which continue.

The brothers thanked all the sponsors, members and benefactors that helped with the fundraising. Ed Andrade particularly pointed out the efforts during the rodeo years of his father, Clem Andrade; Gene Aguiar and family; Wayne Miranda of Miranda Country Store; and Al and Nancy Cabral of the Hawaii Horse Association.

Chamber President Marlene Hapai thanked the brothers for all their contributions and presented them with plaques of recognition.

Hapai, the speaker for the evening, gave a presentation titled “Sharing Culture and History: An Economic Boost for Southeast Asia.” Hapai focused on the value to Hawaii County of sharing its various historical and cultural sites as Hapai did in Southeast Asia during a recent visit.

Hapai also briefed members in attendance about the ongoing efforts to fund and build a Portuguese cultural and educational center on land donated by Frank DeLuz III at the corner of Ponahawai and Komohana streets in Hilo.

For more information about scholarships available through the chamber or how to support the cultural center, visit hipcc.org.