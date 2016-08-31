Plantation-era archives: Lyman schedules encore of Edmund Olson Trust presentation
Sugar plantations dominated agricultural land use on Hawaii Island for more than 160 years, before that era ended in the 1990s. Many of the old maps, land records and other documents of those times are unknown to current owners of former sugarcane lands, but might contain information of use or interest to such landowners.
The Edmund Olson Trust Archive is a remarkable repository of documents from Hawaii’s sugar plantations, tracing an important part of Hawaii history from the 1850s through the 1990s.
Weather permitting, the Lyman Museum is hosting an encore presentation from 3-4:30 p.m. Friday by John Cross of the Olson Trust Archive, who will give a tantalizing peek at these relics of bygone days that are still in use today and describe how to tap these irreplaceable historic resources for current purposes.
Call the museum at 935-5021 to confirm if the museum is open.
The presentation is part of the museum’s Saigo Public Program lecture series. Admission to this program is free to museum members, $3 for nonmembers. Space is limited; first come, first seated.
The nationally accredited and Smithsonian-affiliated Lyman Museum, at 276 Haili St. in Hilo, showcases the natural and cultural history of Hawaii. The museum’s regular hours are 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
For more information, visit www.lymanmuseum.org.
Rules for posting comments
Comments posted below are from readers. In no way do they represent the view of Oahu Publishing Inc. or this newspaper. This is a public forum.
Comments may be monitored for inappropriate content but the newspaper is under no obligation to do so. Comment posters are solely responsible under the Communications Decency Act for comments posted on this Web site. Oahu Publishing Inc. is not liable for messages from third parties.
IP and email addresses of persons who post are not treated as confidential records and will be disclosed in response to valid legal process.
Do not post:
- Potentially libelous statements or damaging innuendo.
- Obscene, explicit, or racist language.
- Copyrighted materials of any sort without the express permission of the copyright holder.
- Personal attacks, insults or threats.
- The use of another person's real name to disguise your identity.
- Comments unrelated to the story.
If you believe that a commenter has not followed these guidelines, please click the FLAG icon below the comment.