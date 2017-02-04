‘Peace Corps Training on the Big Island’: Lyman Museum to screen film that revisits volunteer experiences
From 1962-71, more than 7,000 young American volunteers for the newly created Peace Corps underwent training in Hilo and other Hawaii Island locations for service in Asia and the Pacific Islands.
In 2011, after celebrating the Peace Corps’ 50th anniversary, several returned volunteers and Hawaii training staff created “Peace Corps Training on the Big Island,” a visual montage that captures memories and documents their training experience on the Big Island.
This enlightening and evocative documentary is an informative, humorous and poignant record of how young people prepared to help others during one of our nation’s most idealistic decades. Co-producers Bill Sakovich and Jim Carr created the documentary using some 1,000 photos, volunteers’ accounts, stories from local residents and music provided by the late Bunny Brown and the Hilo Hawaiians.
The Lyman Museum in Hilo is screening the documentary from 7-8:30 p.m. Monday and 3-4:30 p.m. Tuesday. The presentation is part of museum’s Saigo Public Program lecture series. Admission is $3; free to museum members.
The nationally accredited and Smithsonian-affiliated Lyman Museum showcases the natural and cultural history of Hawaii. Located at 276 Haili St., the museum is open 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
For more information, call 935-5021 or visit www.lymanmuseum.org.
