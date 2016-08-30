Palm society hosting travelogue to Singapore Botanic Gardens

Members of the Hawaii Island Palm Society invite the public to join them for an “armchair” trip to Singapore Botanic Gardens, a spectacular 82-hectare oasis that received UNESCO World Heritage designation in 2015.

Nigel Taylor, the Singapore Botanic Garden’s director, will share his PowerPoint presentation about the history and photographs of the garden from the 700-page dossier that was submitted during the UNESCO nomination process. His presentation takes place at 7 p.m. Sept. 9 at the University of Hawaii at Hilo, UCB Room 100.

The Singapore Botanic Gardens is more than 150 years old and features a diverse collection of plants and trees, including a tiger orchid that was planted in 1861 and still growing strong. Symphony Lake, in the garden, is home to Palm Valley with more than 115 genera and 220 different palm species.

Before becoming the Singapore garden’s director in 2011, Taylor had a 34-year career with the England’s Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew.

The 300-member Hawaii Island Palm Society, an affiliate of the International Palm Society, is an educational group dedicated to demonstrating the variety of palms that can be grown in Hawaii and to providing palms and their cultivation.

For more information, contact Bob Gibbens at 333-5626 or visit www.hawaiiislandpalmsociety.com.