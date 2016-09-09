Okutsu veterans home launching adult day health services
Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home in Hilo is launching its adult day health services program for seniors with an open house from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. today.
The entire community is invited.
Additional services offered include a nutritious breakfast and lunch along with healthy snacks; medication administration and monitoring by nursing staff; daily exercise stretching and walking; arts and crafts; music and song; dances for mingling and exercise; mental stimulation with discussion, puzzles and games; field trips and outings; entertainment and more. Outpatient therapy also is available.
Yukio Okutsu also will pick up and return loved ones at home as well as transport them to appointments.
“The program provides a well-needed rest for those families who are taking care of their veterans at home,” said Yukio Okutsu Administrator David R. Pettijohn. “Especially since it is zero cost a day for 70 percent or greater service-connected veterans and only $35 a day for all other veterans.”
“The adult day health care program is an underutilized service for veterans,” Pettijohn added. “We acknowledge that many times veterans aren’t recognized for their service to our country. This service is a way for us to give back to those who need assistance in their later years.”
The veterans home is located at 1180 Waianuenue Ave.
For more information, call 961-1500 or visit avalonhealthcare.com.
