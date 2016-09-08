North Hawaii Community Hospital receives certificate for pregnancy program
North Hawaii Community Hospital Women’s Health CenteringPregnancy program recently received its certificate of approval from the Centering Healthcare Institute.
After a thorough site visit and program review, Centering officials determined NHCH’s program demonstrated fidelity to the Centering model and is on track for sustainability.
Centering officials, who visited from Massachusetts, noted the program’s excellent outcomes and patient satisfaction, good average group size, strong administrative support and an effective and engaged steering committee.
Officials also noted that Women’s Health is implementing the Centering model while integrating important cultural practices and traditions, making it unique and very special to the participants.
“The staff and participants have created a sacred space that forges strong bonds and a sense of pride,” said Centering officials. “This is a model site and should be encouraged to share their experiences.”
CenteringPregnancy offers a group approach to prenatal care, combining three essential elements of care: health assessment, education and support. Approximately 10 to 12 expectant moms meet for 10 two-hour sessions starting in the first trimester of pregnancy. Moms-to-be have an opportunity to share stories and learn from each other and talk about health issues.
In the past year, participants reported 100 percent satisfaction and exceeded goals for low birth weight and premature births.
For questions about the CenteringPregnancy program, contact Women’s Health at NHCH at 885-9606.
