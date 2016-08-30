New hunting procedures at PTA

Hunters are required to register online with new hunting requirements at Pohakuloa Training Area.

Under the new procedures, prospective hunters are required to register for an account on the iSportsman website at pta.isportsman.net. From the website, hunters will need to obtain a background check, view a safety video, pass a short quiz and register their firearms.

Background checks will be performed by the Army with no additional cost to hunters. Once all the requirements are met, hunters are then eligible to purchase their hunting permits on the website.

Paper check-in forms at hunter check stations will no longer be used. All hunters should read and familiarize themselves with the new PTA Hunting Policy, which can be found using the Regulations tab near the top of the website.

“As hunting remains closed due to ongoing training at PTA, hunters should take advantage of this time and register themselves and obtain a hunting permit on the iSportsman website,” said John Polhemus, PTA game manager. “Once hunters meet all the requirements, they will be vetted and ready for hunting when it opens back up.”

Those who wish to participate in shotgun game bird hunting this winter or the spring turkey season will need to submit a firearms registration form, along with copies of their county registration for each firearm they plan to use on PTA.

All permits are good through June 30, 2017. Each individual should select the permit that best fits their hunting activity, as only one permit is allowed per account. Nonhunter permits are available for those who wish to accompany permitted hunters, but they must also create an account and complete the background check and safety brief requirements.

Nonhunter permit holders can assist in recovering game, but cannot actively participate in any hunting activity, and cannot be in possession of any weapon or ammunition at any time.

For additional questions, contact the PTA game manager at 315-1545 or email pohakuloa.hunting@gmail.com.