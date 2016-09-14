Musical showcase to benefit food bank
Two of the Big Island’s hottest names in rock guitar will join forces on stage for the “Guitar Slingers” showcase from 7- 10 p.m. Sept. 22 at Hilo Town Tavern.
The show is open to all ages with a door charge of $10 or $8 with a donation of one or more canned food items to the Food Basket, Hawaii Island’s food bank.
For the first time, guitarists Larry Dupio and Wesley Matsuda team up for an evening of favorite high-energy classic rock backed by the all-star rhythm section of “Gonzo” on bass and Sean Kenny on drums.
A veritable “who’s who” of Hilo talent will join them as guest vocalists, along with some other special surprise appearances.
Hilo Town Tavern is assisting the Food Basket with its worthy cause of connecting Hawaii’s people with Hawaii’s food. On a monthly basis, the Food Basket serves 12,000 unduplicated individuals in Hawaii County.
For more information about the show, email gonzobass@aol.com or visit Facebook.com/GonzoBass808.
Visit Hilo Town Tavern online at HiloTavern.com; visit the Food Basket at HawaiiFoodBasket.org.
Rules for posting comments
Comments posted below are from readers. In no way do they represent the view of Oahu Publishing Inc. or this newspaper. This is a public forum.
Comments may be monitored for inappropriate content but the newspaper is under no obligation to do so. Comment posters are solely responsible under the Communications Decency Act for comments posted on this Web site. Oahu Publishing Inc. is not liable for messages from third parties.
IP and email addresses of persons who post are not treated as confidential records and will be disclosed in response to valid legal process.
Do not post:
- Potentially libelous statements or damaging innuendo.
- Obscene, explicit, or racist language.
- Copyrighted materials of any sort without the express permission of the copyright holder.
- Personal attacks, insults or threats.
- The use of another person's real name to disguise your identity.
- Comments unrelated to the story.
If you believe that a commenter has not followed these guidelines, please click the FLAG icon below the comment.