Musical showcase to benefit food bank

Two of the Big Island’s hottest names in rock guitar will join forces on stage for the “Guitar Slingers” showcase from 7- 10 p.m. Sept. 22 at Hilo Town Tavern.

The show is open to all ages with a door charge of $10 or $8 with a donation of one or more canned food items to the Food Basket, Hawaii Island’s food bank.

For the first time, guitarists Larry Dupio and Wesley Matsuda team up for an evening of favorite high-energy classic rock backed by the all-star rhythm section of “Gonzo” on bass and Sean Kenny on drums.

A veritable “who’s who” of Hilo talent will join them as guest vocalists, along with some other special surprise appearances.

Hilo Town Tavern is assisting the Food Basket with its worthy cause of connecting Hawaii’s people with Hawaii’s food. On a monthly basis, the Food Basket serves 12,000 unduplicated individuals in Hawaii County.

For more information about the show, email gonzobass@aol.com or visit Facebook.com/GonzoBass808.

Visit Hilo Town Tavern online at HiloTavern.com; visit the Food Basket at HawaiiFoodBasket.org.