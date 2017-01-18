Music for a new year; Kamuela Philharmonic Orchestra to perform winter concert in Kona

Thanks to a groundswell of support from many people in the Kamuela Philharmonic Orchestra ohana, the musicians will present their winter concert, “New Year’s In Paradise!” from 4-6 p.m. Jan. 22 at the Sheraton Resort and Spa in Kona.

Maestro Brian Dollinger chose to extend the celebration of the beginning of a new year, ripe with possibility.

The program will feature:

• “Wein, Weib und Gesang, op. 333” (“Wine, Women and Song”).

• “Le nozze de Figaro Overture” by W.A. Mozart.

• “Carnival Overture, op. 92” by Antonin Dvorak.

• “Orpheus in the Underworld Overture” by Jacques Offenbach.

“We have exciting plans in the works to make the concert an exciting, celebratory event, so stay tuned,” Dollinger said.

Tickets are $25 general admission or free for people ages 18 and younger, and are available online at www.kamuelaphil.org or www.universe.com/events/new-years-in-paradise-tickets-hilo-LC1DSQ.

Tickets also will be available at the door.