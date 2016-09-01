‘Light the Night’: Zumba event raises awareness of domestic violence, supports shelter

KEAUHOU — Beneath the flashing lights at the Sheraton Kona Resort and Spa, dozens of dancers jammed to the beat, their neon lighting up the dance floor to raise awareness of an issue too often pushed into the dark.

Saturday night, Zumba dancers from around the island attended “Light the Night” a fundraiser to raise awareness about domestic violence and benefit the West Hawaii Domestic Abuse Shelter, a 24/7, 21-bed crisis center.

Besides all the dancing, the event also featured a silent auction for a gourmet dinner cooked by the Sheraton Kona Resort’s executive chef as well as a raffle for prizes from area businesses.

“We didn’t want it to be something that was sad or serious,” said Ronnie Claveran, a Zumba instructor and one of the organizers for the event about the purpose behind pairing the serious issue of domestic violence with the joyful loudness of Zumba.

“We wanted to empower women.”

Brittany Claveran, Ronnie’s daughter and a survivor of domestic violence, said the event captured that empowering spirit.

“I feel like it’s almost like ‘there’s a light at the end of the tunnel,’” she said. “It shows you there’s so much more.”

Brittany Claveran also said she hopes the event encourages more victims of domestic violence to speak out and escape their situation.

“You have to say something,” she said.

Waimea resident Lana Incillio was another survivor who participated in Saturday’s event. Incillio said she struggled with addiction and abusive relationships before she was able to get out.

Today, she’s in her third semester at Hawaii Community College-Palamanui, where she’s studying human services to become a social worker. She’s also looking to establish a shelter in the North Kohala area.

Christina Basham, program supervisor at Child and Family Service, was staffing an information table about the shelter. Basham said the center always is accepting physical donations, especially slippers of all sizes, backpacks, pillows and blankets, as well as full-size toiletries. Donations should be new.

Gift cards to retail stores also are welcome.

Many of those who came out for Saturday’s event said they loved Zumba and were glad to be able to support the night’s cause.

“Zumba is always positive,” said Hilo resident Wainani Lee. “It’s positive people, positive atmosphere.”

