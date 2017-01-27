Learn tropical flower arranging at Volcano Art Center

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Hawaiian cultural practitioner Kaipo Ah Chong will offer his popular tropical flower arranging workshop from 1-3 p.m. Feb. 10 at Volcano Art Center.

Whether you celebrate the holiday or not, you will leave the class with your own arrangement to take with you and enjoy. The finished flower arrangements are sure to evoke a sense of paradise in your home. Or, extend your aloha to a friend or loved one with an arrangement you artfully assembled yourself, perfect for any occasion.

A tropical agriculture farmer and member of Halau Na Kamalei, Ah Chong will share his expert skills in this hands-on workshop suitable for everyone ages 15 and older. Explore color and texture in three dimensions with tropical flowers. Choose from an array of flowers such as anthuriums, orchids, ti leaves, ginger and heliconia, to name a few.

The workshop will take place at VAC’s Niaulani Campus in Volcano Village. Cleaned tropical flowers will be provided. The class fee is $45 plus a $20 supply fee; bring a pair of clippers. Pre-registration is required by calling 967-8222 or visiting www.volcanoartcenter.org.

