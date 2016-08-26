Ku‘ikahi offering basic mediation skills training

Want to learn how to peacefully resolve conflicts? Then join Ku‘ikahi Mediation Center’s Basic Mediation Training program next month in Hilo.

Facilitated by Diane Petropulos and Catherine Lampton, the training spans two consecutive weekends from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 10-11 and 17-18.

In Basic Mediation Training, participants learn a variety of approaches for dealing with people in conflict — through lecture, group discussion, hands-on exercises and mediation simulations.

“Whether you want to improve your peacemaking and communication skills or want to become a mediator, this training gives you the tools you need to start resolving conflict in a peaceful and lasting way,” said Julie Mitchell, executive director of the nonprofit community mediation center.

The 30-hour training offers instruction in the process of mediation and how to apply advanced communication skills — such as active listening, summarizing and rephrasing and using open-ended questions — to help parties resolve their differences.

“This training is perfect for anyone who wants to communicate more effectively personally and professionally, become a better negotiator and problem-solver, and increase your value in the workplace,” Mitchell said.

Upon successful completion of the training, participants can apply to join Ku‘ikahi’s apprenticeship program.

“All of our mediators are professionally trained volunteers who donate their time to help people find their own best solutions to a wide variety of issues,” Mitchell said.

Tuition for the four-day training is $295. Group discounts and scholarships are available.

To register or apply for a scholarship, contact administrative and program assistant Jenifer Aveiro at 935-7844, ext. 1, or jenifer@hawaiimediation.org.