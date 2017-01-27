Korean natural farming seminar coming in February

Learn about Korean natural farming, how to cultivate indigenous micro-organisms that help soils produce healthy crops and how to create natural low-cost inputs for all growing situations during a seminar Feb. 4-6 at the Papaikou Community Center.

Korean natural farming, or KNF, techniques are easy, effective and low-cost methods of healthy food production geared toward food sustainability. According to HawaiiBusiness.com and the University of Hawaii at Manoa, nearly 88 percent of the state’s food is shipped in from the mainland and overseas.

With KNF methods, there is no need for expensive imported soil amendments. Instead, these are produced by the farmer using scrap materials from kitchen, barnyard, field and sea.

The seminar is sponsored by Cho Global Natural Farming-Hawaii, a local nonprofit corporation focused on the promotion and teaching of KNF techniques as taught by master Han-Kyu Cho and adapted for the local climate and conditions in Hawaii. This will be Cho’s sixth visit to the island to share his vast knowledge and insights into farming in harmony with nature.

Cho also will teach how to set up and maintain piggeries and chicken yards that have no foul odors or flies, and how to make your own animal feeds. There will be a visit to a piggery and farm tours, including an alternative farm tour to a commercial-scale macadamia nut orchard that uses KNF solutions to eliminate pests and diseases.

Seating is limited. The registration fee is $200. Limited scholarships are available. For more information or to register, visit www.cgnf-hawaii.org.