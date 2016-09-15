‘Kapa Kahilu’ to open Kahilu Theatre exhibit season

Kahilu Theatre is pleased to present “Kapa Kahilu,” an exhibition displaying original new works of kapa created by celebrated practitioners of the revered Hawaiian art form.

The curated artworks will be on display in the theater’s Kohala and Hamakua galleries from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday through Friday starting today until Nov. 3. The exhibit opens the 36th season of the Kahilu Theatre Foundation.

“The exhibit is in honor of renowned kapa practitioner Marie McDonald,” said Kahilu exhibitions coordinator Margo Ray. “She is one of the primary artists attributed to preserving and perpetuating the art of kapa. It was her idea to have a kapa exhibit of this caliber in North Hawaii.”

Along with McDonald, other kapa artists featured are Moana Eisele, Roen Hufford, Dalani Tanahy, Sabra Kauka, Verna Takashima, Bernice Akamine, Solomon Aipo, Lisa Schattenburg Raymond and Denby Freeland-Cole.

There will be an exhibit opening reception from 5-7 p.m. today. Live music will be provided by Hoku Pa‘a, pupus and libations will be on offer and most of the featured artists will be present. The documentary “Ka Hana Kapa” will be screened in the Theater starting at 6 p.m. The reception is free and open to the public.

From 4-6 p.m. Friday, kapa makers and experts will conduct a symposium and Q&A session with exhibiting artists and contributing scholars. This event also is free and open to anyone who wants to learn more about the art form.

At 4 p.m. Sunday, there will be a performance by the celebrated Halau O Kekuhi. Dancers from the halau will wear traditional kapa pa‘u and malo garments. The Sunday performance is the opening show of the theater’s 36th season.

Kapa-making demonstrations by local kapa makers will take place from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the theater on select Saturdays during the exhibit. Confirmed demonstration dates are Saturday and Oct. 8. These demonstrations are free to the public.

Kapa is made from the fibrous inner bark of the wauke, and clothed early Hawaiians for centuries.

For more information, visit www.kahilutheatre.org or call 885-6868.