Just what doctors ordered: Free services provided at Early Signs Health Fair

The 18th annual Early Signs Health Fair from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 10 is gearing up to be an exciting event, organizers say.

Under the leadership of honorary chairman Dr. Kevin Kurohara and Life Care Center of Hilo Executive Director Mark Mann, a number of service providers, agencies and individual practitioners will be on hand to provide free services at the annual event.

“Last year, participants reported learning new things about their health and their body,” Kurohara said.

For more information about the Early Signs Health Fair or to schedule cholesterol or memory checks, call Life Care Center Social Services at 959-9151.

Free services

• For the 16th year, Dr. Brian Sugai will provide foot screens.

• Dr. Chris Igawa and Dr. Patsy Fujimoto will conduct oral screens.

• Dr. Dean Guida and Dr. Daniel Young will offer chiropractic screens.

• Clinical Laboratories will offer cholesterol checks and provide recipients with written report of results. They provided education on cholesterol and encouraged asking questions.

• KTA will sponsor bone density checks.

• Hui Malama Ola Na Oiwi, along with Hawaii Community College nursing students, will be providing blood sugar checks.

• The University of Hawaii at Hilo Nursing Program will provide blood pressure checks.

• PharMerica and Longs Drugs will review medications for the participants.

• Alzheimer’s Association, American Cancer Society, Arthritis Foundation, Services For Seniors, Big Island Nutrition Council, Overeaters Anonymous, Hawaii Island Adult Care and Legal Aid will be available with information booths.

• Dr. Gary Johnson, in-house geriatric physician at Life Care Center of Hilo, will offer a “What’s Up Doc?” booth. Participants will be able to ask questions of Johnson whose specialty is working with the older population.

• Project Vision Hawaii is returning this year to provide free retinal screens.

Presentations

Physicians will conduct presentations every half hour and will stay around for individual questions.

• 9 a.m., Dr. Mary Nordling, “Immunizations.”

• 9:30 a.m., Dr. William Herrera, “Parkinsons.”

• 10 a.m., Dr. Rodney Ono, “Diabetes and Medications.”

• 10:30 a.m., Dr. Joshua Pierce, “Surgery Questions.”

• 11 a.m., Dr. Predeepta Chowdhury, “Cholesterol.”

• 11:30 a.m., Dr. Rolin Otomo, “The Aging Eye.”

• Noon, Dr. Kevin Kurohara, “Alzheimer’s and Dementia.”

• 12:30 p.m., Dr. Aaron Morita, “Arthritis.”

• 1 p.m., Dr. Gabriele Barthlen, “Sleep Disorder.”

• 1:30 p.m., Dr. Michael Fitch, “Hypertension.”

Activities

There also will be activity demonstrations every half hour, including:

• 9:15 a.m., Hula.

• 9:45 a.m., Energy in Motion.

• 10:15 a.m., Ballroom Dancing.

•10:45 a.m., Rhythm and Life.

•11:15 a.m., Zumba.

•11:45 a.m., Tai Chi.

•12:15 p.m., Aikido.

•12:45 p.m., Belly Dancing.

•1:15 p.m., Karate.

Additional booths

DoTerra, Kyani, Hawaii County Office of Aging, Sleep Center, American Heart Association, Sage Plus, Hilo Hearing Aid, HIV Foundation, Direct Link, Senior Medicare Patrol, Longs Pharmacy, Aloha Aina, Wimsim Massage, Howard Rhinehart, Slade Slim, Alicia Cristobal, Legal Shield, United Health Care, Ohana Health, Eye Care Hawaii, Klein Natural Health and Wellness Center, Hilo Hearing Aid Center, HMSA, and more.