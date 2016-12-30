It’s a small world after all
Hawaii Preparatory Academy seventh-grader Lily Kassis and her preschool buddy, Hayven Costa, create Christmas ornaments together earlier this month during a visit by HPA students to Small World Preschool in Waimea. In a longstanding program, HPA’s seventh-graders partner up with Small World Preschool 4-year-olds and visit several times throughout the year with special activities during holidays and a Field Day in the spring.
