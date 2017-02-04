Indian studies classes offered at UH-Hilo

The College of Continuing Education and Community Service at the University of Hawaii at Hilo announces unique Indian studies classes with UH-Hilo philosophy instructor Benjamin Zenk.

• Introduction to Sanskrit 1: The Language of the Gods will teach students the basic fundamentals of Sanskrit, including the Devanagari alphabet, vowel assimilation and simple grammatical forms. Classes are 10:30 a.m.-noon Mondays, Feb. 6 to April 24. Cost is $125.

• Introduction to Sanskrit 2 will move beyond Devanagari script to vowel assimilation and basic Sanskrit sentence structure. Classes are 10:30 a.m.-noon Fridays, Feb. 10 to April 28. Cost is $125.

• Indian Buddhist Thought will explore the diverse range of Buddhist thought as it developed in Asia. Classes are 11 a.m.-noon Wednesdays, Feb. 8 to March 15. Cost is $45.

All classes will be on the UH-Hilo campus in the PB-7 Meeting Room. For more information or to register, contact CCECS at 932-7830 or visit hilo.hawaii.edu/ccecs.