‘Imiloa hosting 10th annual Wayfinding Festival
The public is invited to honor the art, science and culture of oceanic navigation during ‘Imiloa Astronomy Center’s 10th annual Wayfinding Festival from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 29 sponsored by the Ama OluKai Foundation.
This year’s theme is “Bringing Home Lessons of the Worldwide Voyage” and will feature a panel discussion with crew members from the recently completed Malama Honua Worldwide Voyage, along with exciting wa‘a (canoe) activities themed around Hawaii’s iconic double-hulled sailing canoe, Hokule‘a.
Attendees will learn about the epic three-year journey of Hokule‘a, which traveled 42,000 nautical miles, visiting 150 ports in more than 20 countries, while training a new generation of navigators, educators, scientists and community stewards.
“‘Imiloa’s Wayfinding Festival is our way of honoring our voyaging ancestors who sailed across the open ocean using the light of the stars to guide them to new lands,” said Ka‘iu Kimura, ‘Imiloa’s executive director. “And at the same time it is a chance to celebrate our modern-day navigators who are transmitting celestial navigation skills into the next generation. And, of course, our major focus this year is applauding the Malama Honua Worldwide Voyage and the successful completion of Hokule‘a’s epic journey across the globe.
Kimura said ‘Imiloa was privileged to be able to join Hokule‘a during her stops in New York City and Washington, D.C., in 2016.
“Following her three-year long-distance journey has truly been an honor for our entire community and we’re thrilled to have returned crew members share their experiences and ‘ike (knowledge) with us at ‘Imiloa’s upcoming Wayfinding Festival,” Kimura said.
The festival also will reprise the popular Wa‘a Iron Chef Contest, in which crew member contestants are challenged to get creative preparing a meal using a galley box limited to foods and tools typically available on a voyaging canoe. Watch the cooking contest go down as crew members compete to create the ‘ono-winning dish.
Keiki will be able to enjoy indoor and outdoor voyaging activities, and all are invited to take advantage of special planetarium programming and full access to ‘Imiloa’s interactive Exhibit Hall.
“If you’ve ever wondered what sailing on Hokule‘a is like, or if you just want to hear more about our trials, tribulations and triumphs at sea, then don’t miss this event,” said Kalepa Baybayan, ‘Imiloa’s navigator-in-residence, and captain of Hokule‘a.
Rules for posting comments
Comments posted below are from readers. In no way do they represent the view of Oahu Publishing Inc. or this newspaper. This is a public forum.
Comments may be monitored for inappropriate content but the newspaper is under no obligation to do so. Comment posters are solely responsible under the Communications Decency Act for comments posted on this Web site. Oahu Publishing Inc. is not liable for messages from third parties.
IP and email addresses of persons who post are not treated as confidential records and will be disclosed in response to valid legal process.
Do not post:
- Potentially libelous statements or damaging innuendo.
- Obscene, explicit, or racist language.
- Copyrighted materials of any sort without the express permission of the copyright holder.
- Personal attacks, insults or threats.
- The use of another person's real name to disguise your identity.
- Comments unrelated to the story.
If you believe that a commenter has not followed these guidelines, please click the FLAG icon below the comment.