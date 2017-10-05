‘Imiloa hosting 10th annual Wayfinding Festival

The public is invited to honor the art, science and culture of oceanic navigation during ‘Imiloa Astronomy Center’s 10th annual Wayfinding Festival from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 29 sponsored by the Ama OluKai Foundation.

This year’s theme is “Bringing Home Lessons of the Worldwide Voyage” and will feature a panel discussion with crew members from the recently completed Malama Honua Worldwide Voyage, along with exciting wa‘a (canoe) activities themed around Hawaii’s iconic double-hulled sailing canoe, Hokule‘a.

Attendees will learn about the epic three-year journey of Hokule‘a, which traveled 42,000 nautical miles, visiting 150 ports in more than 20 countries, while training a new generation of navigators, educators, scientists and community stewards.

“‘Imiloa’s Wayfinding Festival is our way of honoring our voyaging ancestors who sailed across the open ocean using the light of the stars to guide them to new lands,” said Ka‘iu Kimura, ‘Imiloa’s executive director. “And at the same time it is a chance to celebrate our modern-day navigators who are transmitting celestial navigation skills into the next generation. And, of course, our major focus this year is applauding the Malama Honua Worldwide Voyage and the successful completion of Hokule‘a’s epic journey across the globe.

Kimura said ‘Imiloa was privileged to be able to join Hokule‘a during her stops in New York City and Washington, D.C., in 2016.

“Following her three-year long-distance journey has truly been an honor for our entire community and we’re thrilled to have returned crew members share their experiences and ‘ike (knowledge) with us at ‘Imiloa’s upcoming Wayfinding Festival,” Kimura said.

The festival also will reprise the popular Wa‘a Iron Chef Contest, in which crew member contestants are challenged to get creative preparing a meal using a galley box limited to foods and tools typically available on a voyaging canoe. Watch the cooking contest go down as crew members compete to create the ‘ono-winning dish.

Keiki will be able to enjoy indoor and outdoor voyaging activities, and all are invited to take advantage of special planetarium programming and full access to ‘Imiloa’s interactive Exhibit Hall.

“If you’ve ever wondered what sailing on Hokule‘a is like, or if you just want to hear more about our trials, tribulations and triumphs at sea, then don’t miss this event,” said Kalepa Baybayan, ‘Imiloa’s navigator-in-residence, and captain of Hokule‘a.