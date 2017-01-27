HPA gets Blue Zones stamp of approval

More than 600 students in grades K-12 along with parents and employees gathered in Hawaii Preparatory Academy’s Castle Gym on Monday to celebrate the school’s Blue Zones Project Approved Status.

The school achieved this milestone by completing the Blue Zones Project School Pledge. Carol Ignacio, Blue Zones Project government and community affairs manager Hawaii Island, and Blue Zones Project team members were on hand during the special all-school assembly to present banners and certificates to administrators and K-12 student council members.

Through the Blue Zones Project initiative, HPA committed to optimizing its campus environment so students are supported to eat better, be physically and socially more active and act with mindfulness. The school’s Ulumau and Ulu Malama farm-to-table initiatives teach students that growing healthy food fosters healthy lifestyles, which in turn manifests healthy communities.

Sodexo Food Services purchases local first whenever possible so the freshest fruits, vegetables and meats are served in the dining halls.

To reduce sedentary time, HPA also encourages students to participate fully in physical education, athletics and events and activities such as the Keiki Triathlon, Bieni 5K Fun Run and Dog Walk, outdoor education hikes and biking to school.

“The Blue Zones Project is a wonderful opportunity for our school community to consciously focus on choices to improve quality of life,” said Head of School Robert McKendry.

“At HPA, educating ourselves for a healthy lifestyle is as essential as achieving academic success.” McKendry added.

For more information about HPA’s Blue Zones Project School Pledge, visit www.hpa.edu/connecting/parents/blue-zones.