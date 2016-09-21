Hospice offers safeTALK suicide prevention training
Hospice of Hilo is hosting a safeTALK suicide prevention training session from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 1 at the organization’s Community Building, at 1011 Waianuenue Ave.
SafeTALK is a four-hour workshop that teaches anyone ages 15 and older to become a “suicide alert helper.” Participants will learn how to become comfortable with recognizing and addressing a person’s overt or possibly veiled suicidal clues — and connecting this person to lifesaving interventions.
A certified safeTALK instructor, along with the support of hospice spiritual counselor Rebekah Bernard, will facilitate the workshop. An experienced “community resource” person, introduced at the beginning of the session, will be available throughout the workshop to offer support and assistance to any participant who might feel triggered by this sensitive topic of suicide.
The workshop is not recommended for people who were touched by suicide in the past year. The training is free. Pre-registration and sign-up by Wednesday is mandatory.
Hospice of Hilo provides specialized comfort care for patients facing a life-limiting or serious illness. Services are delivered to patients in their place of residence or at the Pohai Malama a Harry &Jeanette Weinberg Care Center.
In addition to hospice services, Hospice of Hilo also provides bereavement counseling to any and all residents who lost a loved one (regardless of whether the loved one received hospice care).
For more information about the training or Hospice of Hilo, call 969-1733 or visit www.hospiceofhilo.org.
