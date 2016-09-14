Hospice of Hilo looking for volunteers

Hospice of Hilo is looking for volunteers to help individuals and families live better through compassionate care.

“Hospice of Hilo volunteers are called upon to perform an array of supportive services, including patient care, respite care, transportation, companionship, massage, errands, as well as office administrative support, community education and public relations,” said Hospice of Hilo volunteer manager Jeanette Mochida. “They really are the heart of what we do at Hospice of Hilo.”

The next volunteer training opportunity will be at the end of September at Hospice of Hilo’s Community Center, 1011 Waianuenue Ave. Those interested are asked to call Hospice of Hilo to set up a pre-training interview.

With the 2012 opening of Hospice of Hilo’s Pohai Malama a Harry &Jeanette Weinberg Care Center, the services volunteers provide for the organization expanded.

“Volunteers have been helping us care for our gardens at the care center, and we have a few amazing people who come to play music for the patients,” said Hospice of Hilo CEO Brenda S. Ho.

“Our volunteers are an amazing group of people, we wouldn’t be able to do the work we do without them. They truly make sure that quality of life matters,” Ho added.

In addition to patient support, individuals interested in sharing their aloha for a few hours a week at the Pohai Malama Care Center are encouraged to sign up to be “Greeters of Aloha,” no training course required.

Hospice of Hilo provides specialized comfort care for patients facing a life-limiting or serious illness. Services are delivered to patients in their place of residence, or at the Pohai Malama a Harry &Jeanette Weinberg Care Center. In addition to hospice services, Hospice of Hilo also provides bereavement counseling to any and all residents who lost a loved one (regardless of whether the loved one received hospice care).

To sign up for an interview or to find out more about other volunteer opportunities, contact Mochida at 969-1733.