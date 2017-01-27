Honor roll
• University of Oregon student Jordan Keala Melchor of Hilo accepted membership in the National Society of Collegiate Scholars. The Waiakea High School graduate is the daughter of Alan and Pam Melchor of Hilo.
• Michael Morikawa of Hilo was among those who earned dean’s list recognition at George Fox University (Newberg, Ore.) for the fall 2016 semester. Morikawa is a senior majoring in athletic training.
• Cannon Greco Hiranaka of Waimea is among the more than 1,500 students named to the University of Scranton’s (Pa.) dean’s list for the 2016 fall semester. Greco Hiranaka is a junior exercise science major in the university’s Panuska College of Professional Studies.
• Andrew Dong, Eric Dong and Beau Hesketh, all of Kailua-Kona, were among approximately 1,202 students who graduated Dec. 17 from Azusa Pacific University (Calif.) during the winter commencement ceremonies.
• Azusa Pacific University (Calif.) students Caitlyn Kuntemeyer and Erin Morikawa of Hilo and Amelia Gray of Kailua-Kona served with Mexico Outreach during the fall semester. Mexico Outreach student teams are sent to Mexicali to serve in orphanages, women’s shelters, prisons, schools and churches.
• David Avallone of Kailua-Kona, a junior accounting major, was among approximately 900 Bob Jones University (Greenville, S.C.) students named to the fall 2016 dean’s list.
• Skye Ombac and Katrina Ombac of Hilo fulfilled the academic requirements to be named to the University of Jamestown’s (N.D.) dean’s list for the fall 2016 semester.
• Myles Bradley Overton of Kurtistown was among 753 undergraduate and graduate students who received degrees from the University of Northern Colorado during fall 2016 commencement ceremonies Dec. 9-10. Overton earned a bachelor of arts in elementary education.
• Azusa Pacific University (Calif.) students May Chang and Erin Morikawa of Hilo and Spencer Todd of Kailua-Kona served in ministry through the Center for Student Action during the fall semester.
• Wheaton College (Ill.) students Arah Ko of Keaau and Jozua van Bakel of Kailua-Kona were named to the dean’s list for the fall 2016 semester.
• Jordan Caoagdan, a history education major from Hilo, was named to the Culver-Stockton College (Canton, Mo.) honor roll for work done during the fall 2016 semester.
• Ari Mench of Kailua-Kona was named to the Curry College (Milton, Mass.) dean’s list for the fall 2016 semester.
